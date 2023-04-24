The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .215.

In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%) Chisholm has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings