The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .215.
  • In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%) Chisholm has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Strider (2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.045), and first in K/9 (14.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
