Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .215.
- In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%) Chisholm has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Strider (2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.045), and first in K/9 (14.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
