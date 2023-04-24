On Monday, Jean Segura (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .194 with a double and three walks.
  • Segura has had a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
  • In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Strider (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 14.7 K/9 ranks first.
