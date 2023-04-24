Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Jean Segura (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .194 with a double and three walks.
- Segura has had a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Braves' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Strider (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 14.7 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.