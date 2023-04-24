On Monday, Jean Segura (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .194 with a double and three walks.

Segura has had a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).

In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings