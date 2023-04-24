The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, square off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 121-99 win versus the Bucks, Butler tallied 30 points, four assists and two steals.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 26.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 3.9 Assists 5.5 5.3 7.4 PRA 40.5 34.1 38 PR -- 28.8 30.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.1



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bucks

Butler has taken 13.9 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 12.7% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks concede 44.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are fifth in the NBA, allowing 23.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 28 30 5 4 4 0 2 4/19/2023 28 25 3 3 2 0 2 4/16/2023 43 35 5 11 0 0 3 2/24/2023 21 23 2 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 34 32 8 3 1 0 1 1/14/2023 27 16 4 1 0 0 0 1/12/2023 33 17 11 2 0 0 0

