Jon Berti -- hitting .194 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .224.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this year (23.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.47).
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Strider gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 14.7 K/9 ranks first.
