Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- hitting .194 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .224.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this year (23.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.47).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 14.7 K/9 ranks first.
