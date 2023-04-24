Jon Berti -- hitting .194 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .224.

Berti has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this year (23.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings