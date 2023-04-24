Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 19 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .268 with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In six games this year (30.0%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (45.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 14.7 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
