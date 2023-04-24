The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 19 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .268 with 13 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Soler has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

In six games this year (30.0%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (45.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

