The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has 19 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .268 with 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
  • Soler has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In six games this year (30.0%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (45.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Strider makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 14.7 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
