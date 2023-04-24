After hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with a double) in his previous appearance against the Guardians.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of 1.101, fueled by an OBP of .518 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381.

Arraez has had a hit in 17 of 20 games this year (85.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (50.0%).

He has homered in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings