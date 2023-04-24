Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (14-8) and the Miami Marlins (12-10) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on April 24.

The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (2-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (1-1, 4.08 ERA).

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 2-7-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Miami the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (72 total).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule