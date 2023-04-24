Marlins vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Edward Cabrera will attempt to slow down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when they take on his Miami Marlins on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +220 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set in this game.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-275
|+220
|8
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Miami has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 21 games with a total.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|5-4
|4-8
|8-2
|9-8
|3-2
