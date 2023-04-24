Edward Cabrera will attempt to slow down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when they take on his Miami Marlins on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +220 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set in this game.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: BSSO
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -275 +220 8 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Miami has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.
  • The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 21 games with a total.
  • The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-6 5-4 4-8 8-2 9-8 3-2

