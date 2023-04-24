Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field on Monday at Truist Park against Spencer Strider, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 12th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 72 (3.3 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Marlins rank 15th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Miami has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Miami has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of just 1.244 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera (1-1) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Cabrera has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Giants W 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Alex Wood 4/19/2023 Giants L 5-2 Home Trevor Rogers Alex Cobb 4/22/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Devin Smeltzer Shane Bieber 4/22/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/23/2023 Guardians L 7-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Allen 4/24/2023 Braves - Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves - Away Daniel Castano Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jesús Luzardo Hayden Wesneski 4/29/2023 Cubs - Home Edward Cabrera Marcus Stroman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.