Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (14-8) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-10) at Truist Park on Monday, April 24, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +200. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 19 times and won 12, or 63.2%, of those games.

The Braves have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

The Marlins have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Marlins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+360) Jean Segura 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+340) Jon Berti 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+350)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

