Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 121-99 win versus the Bucks, Strus had 12 points.

In this article, we break down Strus' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 7.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.4 Assists -- 2.1 1.5 PRA 18.5 16.8 11.8 PR -- 14.7 10.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Max Strus Insights vs. the Bucks

Strus is responsible for taking 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Strus is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Strus' opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the 14th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Bucks give up 23.9 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Strus vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 23 12 0 0 2 0 1 4/19/2023 31 4 5 1 1 0 2 4/16/2023 38 8 5 2 2 0 0 2/24/2023 27 5 4 4 1 1 0 2/4/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 0 1/14/2023 42 10 7 4 2 0 0 1/12/2023 41 12 10 4 1 0 0

