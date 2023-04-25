Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .297 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%) De La Cruz has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (19.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

