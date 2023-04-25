Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .297 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%) De La Cruz has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (19.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .289 batting average against him.
