Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .297 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
  • In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%) De La Cruz has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (19.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Morton (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .289 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.