Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .282 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Cooper has recorded a hit in 14 of 20 games this season (70.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has an RBI in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (15.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Morton (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed a 3.22 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.