Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .282 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Cooper has recorded a hit in 14 of 20 games this season (70.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has an RBI in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once three times this season (15.0%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings