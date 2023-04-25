Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .207.
  • Chisholm has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on three occasions (13.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 22), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this year, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Morton makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 39-year-old has put up a 3.22 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
