Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .207.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on three occasions (13.6%).

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 22), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

