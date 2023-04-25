Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .207.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on three occasions (13.6%).
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 22), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 39-year-old has put up a 3.22 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
