Jean Segura -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .200 with a double and three walks.
  • Segura has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (10 of 20), with multiple hits four times (20.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
  • Segura has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Morton (2-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
