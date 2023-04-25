Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jean Segura -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .200 with a double and three walks.
- Segura has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (10 of 20), with multiple hits four times (20.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
- Segura has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (2-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
