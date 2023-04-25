Jean Segura -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .200 with a double and three walks.

Segura has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (10 of 20), with multiple hits four times (20.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.

Segura has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

