Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .229 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.32 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.