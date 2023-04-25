Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .229 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.32 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Morton makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
