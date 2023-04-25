Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .229 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings