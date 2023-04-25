The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is batting .257 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • He ranks 85th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Soler has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Morton makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
