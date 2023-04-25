The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .257 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Soler has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings