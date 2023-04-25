Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .257 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Soler has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
