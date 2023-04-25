On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (.421 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with 32 hits and an OBP of .518, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Arraez is batting .381 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Arraez has gotten a hit in 17 of 20 games this year (85.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (50.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Morton gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 39-year-old has a 3.22 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
