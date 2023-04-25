Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (.421 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with 32 hits and an OBP of .518, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .381 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 17 of 20 games this year (85.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (50.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 3.22 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
