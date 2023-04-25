On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (.421 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with 32 hits and an OBP of .518, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Arraez is batting .381 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 17 of 20 games this year (85.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (50.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

