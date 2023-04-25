Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (15-8) and the Miami Marlins (12-11) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on April 25.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (2-2) versus the Marlins and Bryan Hoeing.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Miami and its foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (46.2%) in those games.

Miami has been listed as an underdog of +185 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.1 runs per game (72 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule