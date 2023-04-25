Charlie Morton and Bryan Hoeing will each get the start when the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins square off on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +190 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +190 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami's games have gone over the total in eight of its 22 chances.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 5-5 4-8 8-3 9-9 3-2

