Marlins vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Charlie Morton and Bryan Hoeing will each get the start when the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins square off on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +190 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-250
|+190
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been victorious in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +190 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Miami's games have gone over the total in eight of its 22 chances.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|5-5
|4-8
|8-3
|9-9
|3-2
