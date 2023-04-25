Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will look to do damage against Bryan Hoeing when he starts for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.

Miami ranks 22nd in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .243 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 72 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Marlins rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Miami has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Hoeing gets the nod for the Marlins and will make his first start of the season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 26-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Giants L 5-2 Home Trevor Rogers Alex Cobb 4/22/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Devin Smeltzer Shane Bieber 4/22/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/23/2023 Guardians L 7-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Allen 4/24/2023 Braves L 11-0 Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves - Away Bryan Hoeing Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs - Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs - Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.