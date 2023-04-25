How to Watch the Marlins vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will look to do damage against Bryan Hoeing when he starts for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Truist Park.
Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.
- Miami ranks 22nd in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins' .243 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 72 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Marlins rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Miami averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hoeing gets the nod for the Marlins and will make his first start of the season.
- The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 26-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Giants
|L 5-2
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Alex Cobb
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-1
|Away
|Devin Smeltzer
|Shane Bieber
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zach Plesac
|4/23/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Logan Allen
|4/24/2023
|Braves
|L 11-0
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Spencer Strider
|4/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Charlie Morton
|4/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Bryce Elder
|4/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Wright
|4/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Marcus Stroman
|4/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Caleb Kilian
|4/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Justin Steele
