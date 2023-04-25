Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (15-8) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-11) at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 25, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +185 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (2-2, 3.22 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 13, or 65%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won them all.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-3 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (46.2%) in those games.

The Marlins have been listed as an underdog of +185 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

