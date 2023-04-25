The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (batting .148 in his past 10 games, with a walk and an RBI), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .175 with a home run and two walks.
  • Fortes has had a base hit in six of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will send Morton (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
