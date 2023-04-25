Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (batting .148 in his past 10 games, with a walk and an RBI), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .175 with a home run and two walks.
- Fortes has had a base hit in six of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will send Morton (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.22, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
