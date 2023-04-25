The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (batting .148 in his past 10 games, with a walk and an RBI), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .175 with a home run and two walks.

Fortes has had a base hit in six of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings