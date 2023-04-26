Aaron Ekblad will be in action Wednesday when his Florida Panthers meet the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden. Prop bets for Ekblad are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aaron Ekblad vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 23:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In Ekblad's 71 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 28 of 71 games this season, Ekblad has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 174 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 71 Games 10 38 Points 7 14 Goals 1 24 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.