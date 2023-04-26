Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice Wednesday when his Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden. Prop bets for Barkov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -196)

0.5 points (Over odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Barkov has averaged 21:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In 19 of 68 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Barkov has a point in 49 of 68 games this year, with multiple points in 22 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 40 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barkov Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +127.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 68 Games 11 78 Points 10 23 Goals 3 55 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.