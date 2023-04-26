Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Montour's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +9.

Montour has scored a goal in 17 of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Montour has a point in 53 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 17 times.

Montour has an assist in 43 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on 12 occasions.

Montour's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.2% based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Montour having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +127.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 80 Games 11 73 Points 7 16 Goals 3 57 Assists 4

