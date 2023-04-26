The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers take the ice in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins hold a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Panthers have +205 odds on the moneyline against the favored Bruins (-245).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-245)

Bruins (-245) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 6-8-14 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.

In the 24 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

In nine games this season when the Panthers finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Panthers have earned 86 points in their 59 games with at least three goals scored.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 34 games this season and has registered 42 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 14-11-3 to record 31 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.