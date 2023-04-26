The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is hitting .295 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
  • In 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (22.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 1.14 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.