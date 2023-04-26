Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .295 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (22.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 1.14 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.