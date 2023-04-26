The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .295 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

In 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (22.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

