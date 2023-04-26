Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins play on Wednesday at TD Garden in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Verhaeghe against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In 31 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, with 10 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 49 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has recorded a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 29 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Verhaeghe's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 81 Games 11 73 Points 5 42 Goals 2 31 Assists 3

