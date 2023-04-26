Eetu Luostarinen will be on the ice Wednesday when his Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden. There are prop bets for Luostarinen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Luostarinen has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 15:59 on the ice per game.

Luostarinen has a goal in 18 of 82 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 40 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Luostarinen hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

Luostarinen has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +127.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 11 43 Points 5 17 Goals 2 26 Assists 3

