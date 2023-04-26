The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, will be in action at 9:30 PM on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Vincent, in his last game (April 24 win against the Bucks) put up 10 points, eight assists and two steals.

Let's look at Vincent's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.0 Assists 3.5 2.5 3.7 PRA -- 14 16.5 PR -- 11.5 12.8 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.3



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 23.9 per game.

The Bucks allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 29 10 2 8 2 0 2 4/22/2023 18 2 1 2 0 0 1 4/19/2023 21 16 0 3 4 0 0 4/16/2023 33 15 2 6 4 0 0 2/24/2023 23 2 1 1 0 0 0 2/4/2023 34 7 3 1 1 0 3 1/14/2023 40 27 3 2 5 0 5 1/12/2023 41 28 3 6 5 0 2

