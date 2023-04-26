Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .282 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (14 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Cooper has had an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (15.0%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
