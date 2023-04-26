The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .282 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (14 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Cooper has had an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once three times this year (15.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings