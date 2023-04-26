The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is batting .282 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (14 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Cooper has had an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (15.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.