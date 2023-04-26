The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (hitting .296 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .250.
  • In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Hampson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves are sending Elder (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.