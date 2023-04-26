Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (hitting .296 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .250.
- In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Hampson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Elder (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
