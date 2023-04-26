The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (hitting .296 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .250.

In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Hampson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings