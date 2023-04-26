Gustav Forsling will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Looking to wager on Forsling's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Gustav Forsling vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 23:25 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 82 games this year, Forsling has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Forsling has a point in 37 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Forsling has an assist in 26 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Forsling has an implied probability of 39.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Forsling having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Forsling Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 11 41 Points 9 13 Goals 3 28 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.