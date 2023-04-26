The Miami Heat are 12-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 12)

Heat (+ 12) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (41 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 54-12, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points allowed).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.