Heat vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 11.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The point total is set at 220.5 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-11.5
|220.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 38 games this season that finished with a point total over 220.5 points.
- The average total for Miami's games this season is 219.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|50
|61%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|38
|46.3%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over nine times.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|4-7
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|0-0
|41-41
Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
