The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) currently features three players. The playoff matchup begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26 from Fiserv Forum.

On Monday when these teams last met, the Heat took down the Bucks 119-114. Jimmy Butler's team-high 56 points led the Heat to the win. Brook Lopez had 36 points for the Bucks.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Back)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

While the Heat are putting up 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 119.1 a contest.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -12 220

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.