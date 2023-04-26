When the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and Miami Heat (44-38) face off at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, Jimmy Butler will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

On Monday, the Heat knocked off the Bucks 119-114, led by Butler with 56 points (plus two assists and nine rebounds). Brook Lopez was the high scorer for the losing squad with 36 points while adding zero assists and 11 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 56 9 2 0 1 3 Bam Adebayo 15 8 2 1 1 0 Caleb Martin 12 9 1 2 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.4 3.9 5.2 1.2 0.1 1.1 Bam Adebayo 11.2 5.9 2.3 1 0.2 0 Caleb Martin 9.3 4.6 2.1 1.2 0 0.9 Gabe Vincent 10.8 2 3.7 0.8 0 2.3 Kevin Love 7.9 4.9 1.5 0.5 0.5 1.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.