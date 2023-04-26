Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .132 with three doubles and four walks.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
