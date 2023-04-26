On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .132 with three doubles and four walks.

Stallings has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

