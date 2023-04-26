On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .132 with three doubles and four walks.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
