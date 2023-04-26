The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (batting .205 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .218 with a double, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

In 65.2% of his games this year (15 of 23), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings