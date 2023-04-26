Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (batting .205 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .218 with a double, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- In 65.2% of his games this year (15 of 23), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.