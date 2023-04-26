Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .176 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has a double and three walks while batting .189.
- In 47.6% of his 21 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this season.
- Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.14 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
