After batting .176 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura has a double and three walks while batting .189.
  • In 47.6% of his 21 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this season.
  • Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Elder (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.14 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
