After batting .176 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has a double and three walks while batting .189.

In 47.6% of his 21 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this season.

Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

