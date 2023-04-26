After hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer during his last games.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves are sending Elder (2-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
