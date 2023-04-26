After hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer during his last games.

Berti has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings