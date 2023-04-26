Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer during his last games.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Elder (2-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
