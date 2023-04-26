Jorge Soler and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is batting .253 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 22nd in slugging.
  • Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), with multiple hits five times (22.7%).
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
