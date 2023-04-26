Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jorge Soler and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .253 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), with multiple hits five times (22.7%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.14, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
