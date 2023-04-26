Jorge Soler and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .253 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 22nd in slugging.

Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), with multiple hits five times (22.7%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings