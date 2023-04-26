Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Lowry, in his last appearance, had six points and five assists in a 119-114 win over the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Lowry's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 6.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.8 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.2 PRA -- 20.4 13.5 PR -- 15.3 9.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 0.9



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Bucks

Lowry is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

Lowry is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lowry's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 113.3 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

The Bucks give up 44.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are fifth in the NBA, giving up 23.9 per contest.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 24 6 4 5 0 1 1 4/22/2023 28 15 1 3 2 1 1 4/19/2023 18 5 4 3 1 0 1 4/16/2023 18 2 1 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.