Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has 32 hits and an OBP of .518 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .381 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 85.0% of his games this season (17 of 20), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 1.14 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
