The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has 32 hits and an OBP of .518 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Arraez is batting .381 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 85.0% of his games this season (17 of 20), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings