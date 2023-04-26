The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has 32 hits and an OBP of .518 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Arraez is batting .381 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 85.0% of his games this season (17 of 20), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 1.14 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
