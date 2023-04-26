Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (16-8) and the Miami Marlins (12-12) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on April 26.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (2-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Sandy Alcantara (1-2) for the Miami Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Marlins games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win six times (42.9%) in those contests.

This year, Miami has won two of six games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.2 runs per game (76 total).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Marlins Schedule