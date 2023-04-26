Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Marlins are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-160). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks. Miami and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win six times (42.9%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 2-4 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 23 games with a total this season.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 5-6 4-8 8-4 9-10 3-2

