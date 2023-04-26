Marlins vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
The Marlins are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-160). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-160
|+135
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 1-3.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks. Miami and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win six times (42.9%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 2-4 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Miami and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 23 games with a total this season.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|5-6
|4-8
|8-4
|9-10
|3-2
