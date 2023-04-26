How to Watch the Marlins vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler and Sean Murphy will take the field when the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 23 home runs.
- Fueled by 60 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Miami has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 76 (3.2 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Marlins rank 20th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Miami averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.296 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 16, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In four starts, Alcantara has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-1
|Away
|Devin Smeltzer
|Shane Bieber
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zach Plesac
|4/23/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Logan Allen
|4/24/2023
|Braves
|L 11-0
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Spencer Strider
|4/25/2023
|Braves
|L 7-4
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Charlie Morton
|4/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Bryce Elder
|4/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Wright
|4/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Marcus Stroman
|4/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Caleb Kilian
|4/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Justin Steele
|5/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kyle Wright
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.