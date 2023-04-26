Jorge Soler and Sean Murphy will take the field when the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 23 home runs.

Fueled by 60 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 76 (3.2 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Marlins rank 20th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Miami averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Miami has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.296 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 16, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In four starts, Alcantara has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Devin Smeltzer Shane Bieber 4/22/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/23/2023 Guardians L 7-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Allen 4/24/2023 Braves L 11-0 Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves L 7-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs - Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs - Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves - Home Sandy Alcantara Kyle Wright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.