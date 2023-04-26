Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (16-8) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-12) at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 26, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-155). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (2-0, 1.14 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.84 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 14 out of the 21 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Braves have gone 9-2 (81.8%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-3 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+180) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 24th 4th

