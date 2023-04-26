Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Miami Marlins matchup at Truist Park on Wednesday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 32 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .444/.518/.583 so far this year.

Arraez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, five walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Apr. 22 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Apr. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Apr. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has eight doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 10 RBI (20 total hits).

He's slashed .253/.344/.544 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 23 3-for-3 1 0 0 4 at Guardians Apr. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (2-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his fifth start of the season.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Apr. 21 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 at Royals Apr. 15 5.1 8 3 3 4 2 vs. Reds Apr. 10 6.1 6 0 0 7 1 at Cardinals Apr. 5 6.0 2 0 0 6 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 36 hits with nine doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .364/.442/.545 slash line so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 3 vs. Astros Apr. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has recorded 25 hits with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and four walks. He has driven in 23 runs.

He's slashing .263/.297/.526 on the season.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 2-for-5 0 0 3 4 vs. Astros Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Apr. 21 1-for-3 1 0 2 2

